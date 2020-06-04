CDC Director Recommends Protestors Get Tested For COVID-19

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares his concerns about public perception and response to the coronavirus pandemic. During a coronavirus hearing today, Dr. Robert Redfield issued a warning to all Americans: If you’ve participated in any recent demonstrations happening across the country to protest police brutality, you should get tested for coronavirus. Redfield suggested people who attend a protest of any type tell their loved ones to also get tested within three to seven days.



Officials across the country have already expressed concerns about rapidly spreading coronavirus during protests, which were prompted by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody. Protests, including some local ones, began the same week that the U.S. hit another milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths.