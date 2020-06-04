Google Paying For Home Offices For Workers Be More Comfortable Working From Home
Google wants to make it easier for their employees to work from home.Most of them have been doing it since March and will probably be working from their home office for the rest of the year. That’s why Google has offered each worker one thousand dollars to make improvements to their home offices. The head of wellness for the company says it’s all a part of keeping “googlers,” as they’re called, physically and mentally healthy.
