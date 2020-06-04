State Prison Officials Confirms Second COVID-19 Inmate Death

The Alabama prison system has confirmed that a second inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19. State prison officials said the 74-year-old man being housed at St. Clair Correctional Facility died Wednesday at a hospital. Prison officials confirmed that four other inmates housed in the same area as the man who died have also tested positive for COVID-19.



System-wide, 19 state prison inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, 10 of those cases are active right now. 73 state prison staff members and contract workers have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19. 21 of those people have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.