Alan Beckett Resigns at Winterboro, Joins Gadsden City as OC

Alan Beckett has resigned as the head football coach at Winterboro and announced he will take over as the offensive coordinator at Gadsden City High School. Beckett leaves Winterboro as the school’s all-time winningest football and baseball coach. He led the Bulldogs to 34 victories on the gridiron with three playoff appearances in seven seasons.

Beckett will leave the AHSAA’s smallest classification in Class 1A to the largest with the Titans in Class 7A. Additionally, there is a lot of excitement in Gadsden City as the team prepares to play in Region 3 against powerhouses like Hoover, Spain Park, Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills.

Beckett and the Titans begin the season in Attalla against county-rival Etowah on August 21st.