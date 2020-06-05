Gadsden's Public Trolleys To Begin Running Monday

Public trolleys will begin operating again Monday in the city of Gadsden, but under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines as well as altered hours and routes. To ensure that social distancing guidelines are met, each trolley that is running will be limited to four passengers at a time. Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to only use the city of Gadsden’s public transportation when absolutely necessary. The trolley service will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The only routes operating will be Gadsden Regional, Central, and West. The Gadsden State Community College route will not resume at this time, but the DART service is still available.