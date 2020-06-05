Glencoe Man Wanted For Several Sex Crimes Captured in Georgia

A Glencoe man wanted for several sex crimes has been captured in Georgia. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark Maddox was previously wanted on two counts of first degree Sodomy and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12. Maddox has been captured and arrested in Polk County, Georgia where he faces additional charges of Attempting to Elude Georgia law enforcement. As Maddox awaits extradition back to Etowah County, he is being held on a $300,000 bond.