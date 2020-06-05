Mobile Removes Confederate Statue Without Public Notice

Another Confederate statue has been removed without public notice after it was vandalized during a protest demonstration in Alabama’s port city. The Admiral Raphael Semmes Confederate statue that stood in the middle of a downtown street near the Mobile waterfront for 120-years was unexpectedly removed overnight. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson took to social media to say that the removal of the statue wasn’t about the monument itself nor was it not an attempt to rewrite history. Stimpson says the monument was a potential distraction to focusing on the city’s future. This is the second city in the state to remove a Confederate statue during the intensified protests over George Floyd’s death, police brutality and racial inequality throughout the country.