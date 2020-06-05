Phase II of YMCA of Calhoun County Reopening Begins June 8th

The YMCA of Calhoun County will enter phase two of welcoming back members on Monday. Phase two includes the reopening of the Oxford YMCA Program Center with new hours and expanding group fitness opportunities. The facility’s operation hours will be from Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday hours will begin at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the facility will be closed on the weekends. The downtown Anniston facility will remain open with limited access to the fitness room, weight room, walking track, and pool. For more information regarding the Welcome Back safety guidelines for Phase two, visit the YMCA of Calhoun County on Facebook.