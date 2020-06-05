Prayer Vigil Held for George Floyd at Zinn Park in Anniston

The city of Anniston held a prayer vigil Thursday evening to honor the life of the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody. The vigil, organized by the Calhoun County NAACP, gathered dozens of community members and leaders to pay their respects to George Floyd. His death has sparked protests and riots nationwide as people are calling for an end to police brutality and inequality. Among those who participated in the vigil were several law enforcement officers who condemned the actions of the four officers arrested for Floyds murder. Hobson City native Lavonda Moore attended to represent her uncle who was killed by an off-duty Anniston City jailer and another man in 2016. Moore describes how the pain of losing her uncle has resurfaced since the murder of George Floyd.

A disagreement about what the vigil stood for ultimately forced the event to come to an end. Lisa Lace, an Anniston native who currently lives in Oxford, believes there is only one way change will come.George Floyd was laid to rest yesterday in his hometown of Houston, Texas. There have been hundreds of vigils held around the country to celebrate his life.

