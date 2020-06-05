Salvation Army Serves Up Doughnuts Smiles on National Doughnut Day

The Salvation Army used National Doughnut Day to put a sweet smile on the faces of our local first responders. Warm doughnuts were specialty delivered to all first responders and healthcare workers in and around the Anniston area today. Nationwide, the Salvation Army uses this day to honor America’s heroes.

The Salvation Army has serviced front line workers and responders for more than 100 years, dating back to when the holiday was originally established to honor their service to soldiers during World War One. The Salvation Army continues to provide snacks, hydration, and comfort to those responding to crisis.

In addition to honoring front line workers and first responders, the Salvation Army has provided PPE equipment, childcare services, and meals to those responding to the nationwide COVID-19 crisis.

