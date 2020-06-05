Sergeant Williams Posthumously Promoted To Lieutenant; Suspects Charged with Capital Murder

We have new information about the shooting death of Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Tapero Johnson and Marquisha Tyson, both from Birmingham, have been charged with Capital Murder in the case. Both suspects are being held without bond.

Williams was shot while responding to a call for help Tuesday night at the Super 8 Motel in Moody. Williams, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, spent the last 3 as a sergeant with the Moody police department. Moody police announced today that Sergeant Williams has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Williams’ visitation is scheduled for Sunday at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. His funeral is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Moody.

