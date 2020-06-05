Skilled Industrial Job Fair To Be Held June 10th at Oxford Civic Center

The City of Oxford, along with East AlabamaWorks, Jacksonville State University and others have partnered together to sponsor a Skilled Industrial Job Fair. This will showcase the local manufacturing industries that are looking to hire skilled industrial employees. The job fair will be held Wednesday, June 10th at the Oxford Civic Center from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Shown on your screen are several manufacturing companies looking to hire. Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and dress for success.