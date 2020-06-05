Universal Orlando Reopens
Friday, June 5, 2020
Universal Orlando reopened today. It’s the first of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen to guests since the COVID-19 shutdown. Universal has new rules now, like limited capacity, you are required to wear a mask to enter, and you also must have your temperature checked before entering. People who decided to visit the park today said they feel safe. Universal Orlando is operating on reduced hours. Disney World in Orlando is set to start reopening on July 11th.
