Alabama State University Honors Gregg Gunn & George Floyd Through Scholarship Fund

Two black men whose lives were taken at the hands of police officers will be honored at Alabama State University through a scholarship fund. The scholarship will be named after Greg Gunn, a former ASU student who was killed by a Montgomery police officer in 2016; and after George Floyd, the man who was recently killed by police in Minneapolis. The scholarship has begun with a $10,000 donation from a fund controlled by the university president’s office. The first recipients of this scholarship will be identified for the fall semester.