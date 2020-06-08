CDC Monitoring Protests Amid Concerns of Possible Second COVID-19 Outbreak

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the demonstrations happening across America. The comments come amid concerns that the protests-like other large gatherings- would spur additional coronavirus outbreaks. A CDC spokesperson said such gatherings makes it difficult to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines and may put others at risk.



The CDC has additional concerns surrounding the use of tear gas and similar chemical agents on protesters. The agency says such gases cause people to cough- which can increase transmission of the virus. The CDC has already advised anyone participating in protests to consider being evaluated and tested for COVID-19. The CDC says it’s too early to know if the effects of the protest will have any impact on federal response to COVID-19.