Gadsden Museum of Art Reopens Tuesday
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
The Gadsden Museum of Art will reopen its doors to the public tomorrow. Like many other facilities, the museum will operate at half capacity and use proper social distancing procedures. Face masks are encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building. Currently, there are several new paintings and sculptures on display inside the museum. For more information, visit the Gadsden Museum of Art’s website or Facebook page.
