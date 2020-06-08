Lt. Stephen Williams Laid to Rest; Flags at Half Staff

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half- staff until sunset to honor Moody Police officer Lieutenant Stephen Williams who was killed in the line of duty. Hundreds of people paid their respects to Lieutenant Williams as he was laid to rest today in Saint Clair County. He was shot and killed Tuesday night after responding to a call at a motel in Moody. Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested for his death and charged with Capital Murder. Lieutenant Williams served in law enforcement for more than 20 years and worked for the Moody Police Department for three years. He leaves behind his wife and three children.