Profanity Sprayed onto Confederate Monuments in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Police Department has opened an investigation into who is responsible for painting graffiti onto the city’s confederate monuments. Profane language was spotted over the weekend on the confederate monument that stands in the Public Square in Jacksonville. The city has since removed the graffiti but officers and investigators are still looking for the person or persons responsible for this crime. Chief Wood says the vandalism at the city parks has been ongoing, before the recent death of George Floyd, and he doesn’t believe this is a reaction from Floyd’s death, but simply someone who is trying to make it seem that it is. Headstones at the Jacksonville Cemetery were also vandalized over the weekend. Volunteers assisted with the cleanup of the headstones. Chief Wood says although this kind of behavior doesn’t normally happen in Jacksonville, it likely won’t be the last time this happens.

Chief Wood encourages anyone with information on who is responsible for the spray tagging, to contact the Jacksonville Police Department. There could be a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

