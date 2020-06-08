UAB Physicians and Medical Students Unify for White Coats for Black Lives
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Nearly 200 UAB physicians and medical students joined colleagues across the country in holding a moment of silent reflection. The unified event, known as White Coats for Black Lives, was a commitment to improve health and safety of people of color. The group at UAB knelt for one minute for the cause. They maintained social distancing and wore their mask to illustrate the need for taking COVID-19 precautions while supporting minorities.
