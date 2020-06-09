Alabama Absentee Ballot Application Deadline in 30 Days

Alabama voters, you have 30-days left to apply for an absentee ballot. Mail in ballots are available upon request in order to protect the safety and well-being of others. Absentee ballots can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling your local Absentee Election Manager’s office based on your county. For the July 14th Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is June 29th. On your screen you will also see a list of other important deadlines involving your absentee ballot. For more information, visit sos.alabama.gov.