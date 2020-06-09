Alabama Department of Corrections COVID-19 Update

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that 16 additional staff members throughout several correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, there are 73 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff that remain active while 26 employees who previously tested positive for the virus have since been cleared by medical examiners to return to work. There have been 27 inmates throughout the ADOC who have also tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 of those cases are still active. Inmates who tested positive have been moved to isolation units to quarantine. The ADOC’s Office of Health Services launched an investigation to determine which inmates or employees may have had direct contact with anyone who has tested positive throughout the facilities. Those who were exposed will also self-quarantine for 14 days.