Clay County Veterans Office Reopens

Veterans and their families in one east Alabama county once again have a place to go for help. The Clay County Veterans Service Office in Ashland officially opened Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Clay County, which is home to more than 1,200 war veterans, is known as the “Volunteer County.” The Clay County Veterans Service Office closed in 2012 due to budget constraints. It is now open inside the Clay County Courthouse Annex on Highway 77 north on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Veterans or family members needing to visit the office need to make an appointment.