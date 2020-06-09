Cornerstone Church Holds Food Drive in Anniston

Every year, 100,000 pounds of food is given to families in Calhoun County on behalf of Cornerstone Church in Anniston. And this year, due to the health crisis, Cornerstone partnered with several corporations to give out more food to those in need. It only took about 3 hours for volunteers to give out 600 boxes of produce today, thanks to corporations and community donations. Cornerstone Church has done a food give away every month since 2008. Steven Sanders, Outreach Minister for Cornerstone Church says he’s always overjoyed at the amount of appreciation received while giving back to the community.

This week’s food drive was an addition to the church’s regular food give away program. “Manna House '' food giveaway occurs every third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until noon or until supplies last. Volunteers say this is just one of the many ways they look to serve in their community. To find out more information about the Manna House Program, visit Cornerstone Church’s website or their Facebook page.