Eastaboga Man Shot by Oxford Police After Car Chase Ends

Oxford police officers were involved in a shooting Monday after a man reportedly pointed a weapon at them following a car chase. The SUV being loaded onto the tow truck is the stolen vehicle that police say Terrell Lawler Junior of Eastaboga was driving when he led officers on a chase. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Florida. The chase came to an end on Richey Town Road. Lawler got out of the vehicle with an object in his hands, what appeared to be a weapon; officers ordered him to drop the object, he refused to do so. Officers then fired several rounds, hitting Lawler once. He was transported to UAB Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is now recovering from his injuries. Chief Partridge held a press conference where he stressed the importance of compliance with law enforcement.



Chief Partridge says the shooting incident is now under investigation by the Talladega Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.