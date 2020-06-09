JSU Women's Soccer Team Holds Food Drive

A number of local sports teams have stepped up and helped their communities throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. On Tuesday, the JSU Women’s Soccer Team held a food drive to help people in Calhoun County. The team partnered up with Baptist Service Centers to collect food for the Calhoun Baptist Association. The food drive is a part of a national initiative for college soccer teams (Soccer United Against Hunger).

The soccer program has a very large footprint with players representing 10 different states and four different nations. Most of the players are back home for now but they want the spirit of community and goodwill to continue while they are away from campus.

[Hear from JSU Soccer coaches Neil Macdonald & Robert Gardner as well as Janice Scheitlin from the Calhoun Baptist Association in the featured video]

Calhoun Baptist Association

Food Drive Locations

North

201 W Lenlock Lane

Anniston, AL 36206

South

65 Colton Drive

Oxford, AL 36203

Jacksonville

301 Henry Road SW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

*Open: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Phone: (256) 237-5171 (Office)

www.cbasbc.org