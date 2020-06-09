JSU Women's Soccer Team Holds Food Drive

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

A number of local sports teams have stepped up and helped their communities throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. On Tuesday, the JSU Women’s Soccer Team held a food drive to help people in Calhoun County. The team partnered up with Baptist Service Centers to collect food for the Calhoun Baptist Association. The food drive is a part of a national initiative for college soccer teams (Soccer United Against Hunger). 

 

The soccer program has a very large footprint with players representing 10 different states and four different nations. Most of the players are back home for now but they want the spirit of community and goodwill to continue while they are away from campus. 

 

[Hear from JSU Soccer coaches Neil Macdonald & Robert Gardner as well as Janice Scheitlin from the Calhoun Baptist Association in the featured video] 

 

Calhoun Baptist Association 
Food Drive Locations 

 

North
201 W Lenlock Lane 
Anniston, AL 36206

 

South
65 Colton Drive 
Oxford, AL 36203

 

Jacksonville
301 Henry Road SW
Jacksonville, AL 36265  

 

*Open: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. 
Phone: (256) 237-5171 (Office)
www.cbasbc.org

 

Please reload

News Posts Archive