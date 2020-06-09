JSU Women's Soccer Team Holds Food Drive
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A number of local sports teams have stepped up and helped their communities throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. On Tuesday, the JSU Women’s Soccer Team held a food drive to help people in Calhoun County. The team partnered up with Baptist Service Centers to collect food for the Calhoun Baptist Association. The food drive is a part of a national initiative for college soccer teams (Soccer United Against Hunger).
The soccer program has a very large footprint with players representing 10 different states and four different nations. Most of the players are back home for now but they want the spirit of community and goodwill to continue while they are away from campus.
[Hear from JSU Soccer coaches Neil Macdonald & Robert Gardner as well as Janice Scheitlin from the Calhoun Baptist Association in the featured video]
Calhoun Baptist Association
Food Drive Locations
North
201 W Lenlock Lane
Anniston, AL 36206
South
65 Colton Drive
Oxford, AL 36203
Jacksonville
301 Henry Road SW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
*Open: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Phone: (256) 237-5171 (Office)
www.cbasbc.org