Stay-At-Home Order Study Suggests that Millions of Deaths Prevented During Pandemic

Orders to stay home during this pandemic were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. And as Mandy Gaither reports, a new study suggests, it appears those measures worked. Another study published in the same journal examined COVID-19 deaths across 11 countries in Europe. It estimates lockdown orders and school closures may have averted more than 3 million deaths through early May. That study also had limitations, including that deaths attributable to COVID-19 early on in the pandemic would have been missed in the data.