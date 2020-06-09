Stay-At-Home Order Study Suggests that Millions of Deaths Prevented During Pandemic
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Orders to stay home during this pandemic were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. And as Mandy Gaither reports, a new study suggests, it appears those measures worked. Another study published in the same journal examined COVID-19 deaths across 11 countries in Europe. It estimates lockdown orders and school closures may have averted more than 3 million deaths through early May. That study also had limitations, including that deaths attributable to COVID-19 early on in the pandemic would have been missed in the data.
