University of Alabama's Confederate Plaques to be Moved
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Three Confederate plaques on the University of Alabama’s campus will be moved and names on campus buildings will be studied and possibly changed. In a press release from the university, the plaques will be moved from the main library to a more appropriate historical setting. The changes come a day after the school’s Student Government Association called for the university to rename all buildings that have what is called “racist namesakes.” The university board will make final decisions at the next public meeting.
