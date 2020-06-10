Adidas Announces Diverse Hiring Initiative

The recent calls for racial justice and equality has pushed a multinational sportswear company to launch a new initiative that will boost the representation of people of color. Adidas recently announced that the company is aiming to fill a minimum of 30% of new U.S. positions with African American or Latino applicants. Hundreds of Adidas employees have walked out of work recently to protest outside the company’s North American headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company also plans to donate $20-million over the next 4 years in three initiatives aimed at affecting greater racial equality.