Alabama Power Warns Customers of Scams

Alabama Power customers, be aware. Scammers are calling, claiming to be a Alabama Power representative, demanding immediate payment on accounts. The caller then warns that if a payment isn't received within 30 minutes, services will be disconnected and ask for your debit card information. Other schemes also include scammers directly contacting customers who recently made payments to Alabama Power accounts and falsely claiming the payment did not process correctly and they need to repay immediately. Alabama Power will never call you and demand immediate payment nor will they request bank or credit card information.