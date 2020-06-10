Consumers Paid More for Groceries in May Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Reports have proven that consumers paid more for their groceries last month with the largest ever monthly increase for beef. Consumers paid nearly 11% more for their beef and veal, with special cuts costing even more. Uncooked beef roast soared nearly 20% and steak jumped nearly 12% due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meat prices have also been rising as major processing facilities shut down because workers have been getting sick with the virus. The unexpected increase in demand was also caused by more people eating at home during quarantine.