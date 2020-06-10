FCC Pushing For Record $225M in Fines for Robocall Scams

The Federal Communications Commission is pushing to fine operators of robocall scams. The FCC is accusing the Texas-based company “Rising Eagle” for spamming consumers in more than half-a dozen states and is pushing to fine the company a record breaking $225-million. The agency says one of the men behind the company targeted numbers on the “Do Not Call” list because he believed it was more profitable. The FCC says the Rising Eagle made 1-billion unwanted robocalls in just the first half of 2019. Attorney Generals for seven states have also filed a lawsuit against that company and another, and the two men who are supposedly behind them both.