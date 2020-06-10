Gadsden Officials Call for Removal of Emma Sansom Monument

Debates about Confederate monuments have gained worldwide attention over the last few weeks. Just this week, a debate about a Confederate monument in Etowah County has some officials and community members calling for the removal of the Emma Sansom monument. The monument that stands at the intersection of Broad Street and South 1st Street marks the Memorial Bridge’s entrance.



Emma Sansom is known for helping Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest fight in the Civil War. Members on the Gadsden City Council have requested for the Public Safety Committee and the council all consider the relocation of the monument. The City of Gadsden says Sansom was honored 1906 by the Gadsden Chapter of The United Daughters of The Confederacy.