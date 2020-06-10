SEC Football Media Days Going Virtual

Another major event in sports will look a lot different this year. SEC Football Media Days this year will be done virtually. The original plan was for Media Days to be July 13th - 16th at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Media Days has become the unofficial kickoff to the college football season and brings with it a lot of excitement not just for the players and coaches but the fans as well.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The days and times for SEC Virtual Media Days will be announced at a later date.