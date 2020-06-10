Skilled Industrial Job Fair Held at Oxford Civic Center

Job seekers were in full attendance at the Oxford Civic Center today with hopes of beginning their careers in manufacturing. At least a dozen employers are looking for skilled workers despite the ongoing pandemic and as it turns out, many people are still on the hunt for jobs. East AlabamaWorks and a dozen other community partners teamed up for the Skilled Industrial Job Fair. Hopper says those who couldn’t make today’s job fair can still apply for jobs through the Calhoun County Career Center.