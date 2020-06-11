Alabama Comedian Charged with Inciting a Riot in Birmingham

An Alabama comedian known for his videos about the University of Alabama’s football team, has been charged with inciting a riot during a peaceful rally in downtown Birmingham last month. Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson surrendered to police on the misdemeanor charge earlier this week before paying a $500 bond. Police believe that Johnson helped sparked the riot that led to windows being smashed, looting, and the Confederate monument in Linn Park to be badly damaged. Johnson’s attorney tells news outlet that he is not guilty.