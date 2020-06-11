Calhoun County Commission Chairman Seat to Rotate

The Calhoun County Commission held its regular meeting today which could very well be Commission Chairman Tim Hodges’ last meeting as chairman. Hodges rotated to chairman in September of last year, and towards the end of this month, another commissioner will rotate in his chair as chairman. Hodges says he’s proud of what the county has accomplished within the last year, despite the COVID-19 crisis putting a dent in the local economy. Hodges last day as chairman, is June 21st.