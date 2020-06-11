Four People Arrested and Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Cherokee County
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Four people were arrested overnight on separate drug charges in Cherokee County. According to WEIS Radio, Brittany Campbell and Elizabeth Roberson of Centre, Christian Moon of Attalla, and Christopher Campbell of Gadsden have each been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Roberson was booked and released from the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond and Campbell and Moon still remain inside the detention center.
Please reload