GSCC To Host "Race to ACE" Drive-Thru on June 17th

Rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors are encouraged to consider getting a head start on their college courses by joining Gadsden State’s ACE institute. Gadsden State Community College is hosting its “Race to ACE” Drive-Thru at the Ayers, Wallace Drive, and Centre campuses on June 17th. The Drive-Thru event focuses on the ACE Institute, a dual enrollment program that permits eligible high school students with the opportunity to enroll in college courses while finishing up high school classes.



Students will be coached through the 3-step process to enroll in the ACE Institute. Scholarship opportunities are also available for several programs including Automotive Manufacturing Technology, Computer Science, Welding, and Child Development. The dual enrollment program allows for students to enroll during the summer, fall and spring semester. To meet with an enrollment specialist at next week’s Drive-Thru event, call 256-549-8305.