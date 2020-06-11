Microsoft Refusing to Sell Facial Recognition to Police

One tech giant is refusing to sell its facial recognition technology to police until federal regulations are put into place. The recent death of George Floyd has put a spotlight on police reform. Like Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon have no current plans to sell its facial recognition to police. Last year, a federal study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology showed facial recognition algorithms frequently misidentified minorities and people of color. Microsoft President, Brad Smith, said legislation on facial recognition should be firmly grounded in human rights. So, the company has put a one year hold on sales of its facial recognition technology to law enforcement, in hope of giving time for Congress to act.