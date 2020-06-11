Starbucks Closing 400 Stores while Expanding Takeout Options

The pandemic has changed the way many companies do business. Starbucks is doing away with hundreds of stores across the nation and in Canada to expand its pickup-only and to-go business. The closings will occur within the next 18 months, while at the same time, adding carryout and pick-up options. The company said it was already re-evaluating how it sells coffee before the COVID-19 crisis because customers in major cities were already showing a greater tendency to order coffee on the go.



Starbucks said its retail strategy is designed to “enhance the customer experience, expand retail presence, and enable profitable growth for the future.” The company also said its new pickup stores will better serve “on the go” customers while limiting crowd sizes in its cafes.