State Department of Public Health Reports First COVID-19 Related Death of a Teenager and Infant

The State Department of Public Health has reported the first COVID-19 related deaths of anyone under the age of 25. A teenager and an infant child, both tested positive for the virus. That’s according to WEIS Radio. The infant’s body is currently being examined for underlying health conditions. However, neither patient suffered from the coronavirus-linked syndrome that has been previously reported in children. Currently, both deaths are listed among the 36 Alabamians who have died from COVID-19 despite not having any underlying health conditions.