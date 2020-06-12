CARES Act Providing $275M to Alabama Colleges and Universities

The federal CARES Act that began in March is providing $275 million dollars to Alabama colleges and universities. The money is intended to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus on students. About 70 of the state’s public and private higher education institutions, including Jacksonville State University were eligible for the money. A JSU spokesperson tells us the university received $6 million from the CARES Act.

The funds were divided into three categories with the largest share of the money, about $200 million, going through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. At least half of that money went to students with financial needs and the other half for institutions to spend on COVID-related costs. It’s important to note that how the money is distributed is left up to individual campuses, depending on their needs.