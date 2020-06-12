Calhoun County Deputies Want Paid Pandemic Leave

That’s just one of about a dozen Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies who spoke to the county commission Thursday. The group wants paid leave equal to that given to the county’s non-essential workers during the recent mandatory shutdown. Most county employees were considered non-essential and sent home with paid leave during Governor Kay Ivey’s mandatory shutdown. However, essential workers like sheriff’s deputies continued their duties. Several sheriff’s office employees had to take time off without pay during the shutdown.

Deputies say that just isn’t fair. Commissioners had on the agenda Thursday a plan to offer deputies and other essential workers “hazard” pay for the 31-day-period. The deputies say they’d rather have the same benefits extended to non-essential workers. According to Assistant Calhoun County administrator Melissa Wood, granting the deputies’ request could cost more than half a million dollars.