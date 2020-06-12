Cherokee County NAACP to Hold Peaceful March and Rally This Saturday

The Cherokee County Branch of the NAACP will hold a march and rally this Saturday in Centre; however, organizers want to stress that the event will remain peaceful. WEIS Radio reports that the event will begin at noon at the Hatcher Community Center off Bay Springs Road. The group will march to Main Street and then make its way to the county courthouse where several people are scheduled to speak. After the rally at the courthouse, the group will march back to the community center for lunch. Centre Mayor Tony Wilkie wants the public to be aware that Main Street from Huddle House to City Hall will be blocked from noon until about 3 p.m. The NAACP organized this event to bring awareness to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last month.