Etowah Co. Rural Transportation Normal Operations Resume Monday

A big announcement today for people who rely on public transportation in one area of east Alabama. Etowah County Rural Transportation announced plans to resume regular operations beginning Monday. ECRT cut back to allow only essential trips after Governor Kay Ivey’s Stay-At-Home order on April 4. The county is working with consultants to make sure they are ready to safely resume serving the public on a full time basis.

Director Lora Weaver talks about some of the guidelines they will use to ensure safety for passengers and drivers. Weaver says riders are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required to do so. Drivers *are* required to wear masks and gloves when assisting riders in close proximity. Drivers will also clean buses with a machine and sanitizing agents once a day. They are also encouraged to wipe down seats by hand after each load of passengers.