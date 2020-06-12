Etowah County Purchases New School Resource Officer Vehicles
Friday, June 12, 2020
Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says improving the county’s school resource officer program remains a top priority. Horton’s office this week announced the purchase of two new trucks and 11 new SUVs for the SRO department. Those vehicles will include the sheriff’s office logo and logos for the schools to which they are assigned. 13 deputies and six municipal officers now make up the Etowah County SRO officer pool.
