LifeSouth Urges People to Participate in World Blood Donor Day

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging those of you who are able to participate in World Blood Donor Day this Sunday. The international day of observance has taken on new significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Safe Blood Saves Lives.” Besides donating blood, there are other ways to participate. If you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19, you could also help by donating convalescent plasma that can help support the recovery of a local patient. LifeSouth also needs more places to host blood drives.

And finally, they want you to share why you donate in order to bring awareness to the need. They ask that you share your donation story by tagging @LifeSouth in your story on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and use the hashtag #WorldBloodDonorDay. You can find a LifeSouth donor center or blood drive at LifeSouth.org.