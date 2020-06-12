The Right Place Helps Homeless During Pandemic

Staying isolated from others has been difficult for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but imagine trying to do it if you were homeless. Executive Director of The Right Place, Lori Floyd, thought about that problem a while back. She worked with The United Way and Interfaith Ministries to implement an idea to use funds from a State of Alabama Emergency Shelter grant to help provide shelter for 58 homeless men, women, and children. The agencies negotiated an affordable daily rate to allow the group of homeless to wait out the mandatory shutdown period in several motels. Floyd tells us that this was an eye-opening experience that highlighted how having shelter can help homeless get back on their feet more quickly.

Floyd credits being able to visit with the homeless daily for over a month with helping to get about 17 people into housing. Several others were able to get into rehab facilities, and others connected with family members or other programs.