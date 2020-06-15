Anniston Man Stabbed to Death; One Man Arrested and Charged with Murder

An Anniston man is in custody for the death of another man. According to police, 20-year-old Hunter Kimberly is charged with the murder of 58-year-old Nicola Fantei. Anniston Police were called to an apartment Thursday night in the 1400 block of Leighton Avenue. That’s where officers found the victim dead from apparent stab wounds. Kimberly was taken into custody a short time later. Police say no further details will be released at this time.