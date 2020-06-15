Atlanta Braves Feed Frontline Workers at UAB Hospital

Those working on the COVID-19 front lines at UAB hospital and the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Emergency Department got a real treat from the Atlanta Braves. The Los Bravos food truck made a trip to Birmingham Friday to provide lunch for those essential workers. It’s part of the Braves Home Plate Project, which is an effort to respond to food needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Braves’ food truck served about 600 meals to UAB staff members on Friday.